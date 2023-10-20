Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.22.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $270.29 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

