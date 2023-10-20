Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

