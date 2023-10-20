Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.