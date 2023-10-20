Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Wipro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Wipro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

