Synthetix Hits Market Capitalization of $534.19 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $534.19 million and $24.67 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00006569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 325,914,989 coins and its circulating supply is 271,458,265 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

