Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.76 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $338,172.68 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003505 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

