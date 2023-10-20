FY2023 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

