Ohmyhome Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ohmyhome in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ohmyhome’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Ohmyhome Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of OMH opened at $2.75 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohmyhome Limited ( NASDAQ:OMH Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

