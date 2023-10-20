Ohmyhome Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ohmyhome in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ohmyhome’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Ohmyhome Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of OMH opened at $2.75 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ohmyhome
Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ohmyhome
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.