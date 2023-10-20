Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$68.07 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$55.05 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

