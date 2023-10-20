FY2023 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $86.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

