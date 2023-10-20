Atb Cap Markets Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.33 million. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
TSE SPB opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.10.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
