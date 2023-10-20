First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$22.93 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

