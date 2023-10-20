Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Picture This: AI Ignites Double-Digit Revenue Growth at Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.