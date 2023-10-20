Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Alignment Healthcare worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALHC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

