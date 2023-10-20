WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

