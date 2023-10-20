REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,395 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 193.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

NYSE REX opened at $37.20 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $651 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

