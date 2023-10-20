Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

