iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.99 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
