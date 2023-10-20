Brighton Jones LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

