Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 170,905 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $13,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $3,788,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on WOW

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.