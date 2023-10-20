Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.71% of Walker & Dunlop worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $22,893,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after buying an additional 247,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $17,388,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $6,278,609 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $68.17 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

