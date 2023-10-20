Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2 %

COR opened at $189.89 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

