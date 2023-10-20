Brighton Jones LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

