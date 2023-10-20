Brighton Jones LLC Has $376,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

