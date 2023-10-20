Winmark Co. (WINA) to Issue Dividend of $10.20 on December 1st

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 10.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $419.33 on Friday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $228.90 and a 52 week high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.54%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter.

WINA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

