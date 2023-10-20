Brighton Jones LLC Buys 37 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.58 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $233.22 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

