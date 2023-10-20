Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 60,664 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.62% of Getty Realty worth $27,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Getty Realty by 145.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Getty Realty Profile

