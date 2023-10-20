Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

