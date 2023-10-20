Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23.26 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $70.61 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

