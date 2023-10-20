DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

