Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZIO

About VIZIO

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.