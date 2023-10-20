Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.12% of Kadant worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,534,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.14 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.27.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Kadant’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

