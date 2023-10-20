Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.