Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,231 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IEFA opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.