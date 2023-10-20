MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.15% of MakeMyTrip worth $32,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $38.20 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

