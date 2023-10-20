Dakota Wealth Management Sells 875 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 803,223 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

