Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

