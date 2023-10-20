Dakota Wealth Management Has $655,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $237.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

