Dakota Wealth Management Sells 9,785 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

GNR stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.