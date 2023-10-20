Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,897 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

