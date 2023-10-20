Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.67 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,090 shares of company stock worth $1,205,546 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

