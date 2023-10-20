Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

