iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.