Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

