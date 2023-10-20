Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

