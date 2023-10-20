Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in APA in the second quarter worth about $69,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

