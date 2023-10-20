Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 368 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 186.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104 shares of company stock valued at $186,253. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,966.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,856.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,597.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

