Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.