Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

