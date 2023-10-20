Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.01 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atkore



Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

